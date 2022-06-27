STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Help from Thailand to solve ‘jumbo’ issue

The HR&CE department and veterinary department have been providing medical assistance to the elephant for the past few years. 

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A team of veterinary specialists from Thailand on Sunday inspected the medical condition of Parvathi an elephant belonging to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai which has been suffering from cataract issues since 2016.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who was present during the medical examination, elaborated on the 26-year-old elephant’s condition and assured actions toward her well-being. “In the worst-case scenario, even if she loses her vision, she can survive as her other senses are much stronger,” he said. The HR&CE department and veterinary department have been providing medical assistance to the elephant for the past few years. 

However, after the elephant’s vision began to deteriorate, a special medical veterinarian team consisting of seven members -- three veterinary medicine faculties from Kasetsart University, a specialist each from the Forest Industry Organisation of Thailand and the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand -- led by Dr Nikorn Thongthip, associate professor and faculty from the university came to India to examine the elephant.  The team had earlier checked the elephant online twice, however, this is the first time they have visited her in person.

They held medical exams and gave instructions to temple management and veterinarians. Thiaga Rajan said, “The elephant has been suffering from cataract since 2016. Back then, she had issues in her left eye, but now, she is facing problems in her right eye as well. Considering her condition, we had deputed veterinary teams from Chennai to treat her, but there was no development.

Following the recent meeting with Thailand consulates, we came to know about veterinary specialists in Thailand who have experience in handling such cases. They have experience in handling such cases for elephants. And so, a team of specialists from Thailand were brought to inspect Parvathi’s condition.” 

