Madurai: Help from Thailand to solve a 'jumbo' problem

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A team of veterinary specialists from Thailand on Sunday inspected the medical condition of Parvathi — an elephant belonging to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai — which has been suffering from cataract issues since 2016.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who was present during the medical examination, elaborated on the 26-year-old elephant’s condition to the media persons and the actions that would be taken toward her wellbeing. “Though we are taking actions towards curing the elephant, the medical team has said that even in the worst-case scenario, which is even if the elephant loses her vision, she can survive as her other senses are much stronger,” he said.

The HR&CE department and veterinary department have been providing medical assistance to the elephant for the past few years. However, after the elephant’s vision began to deteriorate, a special medical veterinarian team consisting of seven members — three veterinary medicine faculties from Kasetsart University, a specialist each from the Forest Industry Organisation of Thailand and the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand — led by Dr Nikorn Thongthip, associate professor and faculty from the university came to India to examine the elephant.

They conducted medical examinations and gave instructions to temple management and veterinarians. Thiaga Rajan said, “The elephant has been suffering from cataract since 2016. Back then, she had issues in her left eye, but now, she is facing problems in her right eye as well. Considering her condition, we had deputed veterinary teams from Chennai to treat her, but there was no development. Following the recent meeting with Thailand consulates, we came to know about veterinary specialists in Thailand who have experience in handling such cases. Though we have technologies, the specialists from Thailand have the experience in handling such cases for elephants. And so, a team of specialists from Thailand were brought to inspect Parvathi’s condition.”

“Her condition can be genetic as she has the same medical condition in both eyes. As per the guidance and reports given by the team from Thailand, another team of specialists from Chennai will be visiting the temple to examine her condition for treatment. Actions will be taken towards curing the elephant,” the minister added.