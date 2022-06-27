STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Help from Thailand to solve a 'jumbo' problem

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who was present during the medical examination, elaborated on the 26-year-old elephant’s condition to the media persons.

Published: 27th June 2022 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

26-year-old Parvathi.

26-year-old Parvathi.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A team of veterinary specialists from Thailand on Sunday inspected the medical condition of Parvathi — an elephant belonging to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai — which has been suffering from cataract issues since 2016.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who was present during the medical examination, elaborated on the 26-year-old elephant’s condition to the media persons and the actions that would be taken toward her wellbeing. “Though we are taking actions towards curing the elephant, the medical team has said that even in the worst-case scenario, which is even if the elephant loses her vision, she can survive as her other senses are much stronger,” he said.

The HR&CE department and veterinary department have been providing medical assistance to the elephant for the past few years. However, after the elephant’s vision began to deteriorate, a special medical veterinarian team consisting of seven members — three veterinary medicine faculties from Kasetsart University, a specialist each from the Forest Industry Organisation of Thailand and the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand — led by Dr Nikorn Thongthip, associate professor and faculty from the university came to India to examine the elephant.
The team had earlier checked the elephant through videoconferencing twice, however, this is the first time they have visited her in person.
 
They conducted medical examinations and gave instructions to temple management and veterinarians. Thiaga Rajan said, “The elephant has been suffering from cataract since 2016. Back then, she had issues in her left eye, but now, she is facing problems in her right eye as well. Considering her condition, we had deputed veterinary teams from Chennai to treat her, but there was no development. Following the recent meeting with Thailand consulates, we came to know about veterinary specialists in Thailand who have experience in handling such cases. Though we have technologies, the specialists from Thailand have the experience in handling such cases for elephants. And so, a team of specialists from Thailand were brought to inspect Parvathi’s condition.”

“Her condition can be genetic as she has the same medical condition in both eyes. As per the guidance and reports given by the team from Thailand, another team of specialists from Chennai will be visiting the temple to examine her condition for treatment. Actions will be taken towards curing the elephant,” the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parvathi Thailand Madurai
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp