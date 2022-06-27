More than 68% Covid cases within Madurai city limits

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Due to an uptick in Covid-19 cases for the last two days in Madurai, the city corporation has planned to initiate measures to emphasise usage of masks at public gatherings.



As of Saturday, about 96 active cases have been reported in the district and the percentage of cases is comparatively higher in the city limits. Within the past one week the number of active Covid-19 cases in Madurai has risen from 27 cases (on June 18) to 96 cases (on June 25).

“More than 68% of active cases are within the city limits, with 10 to 15 cases being reported in the city on a daily basis. Among these, one family cluster has been identified. Those with symptoms who have been in touch with Covid-19 positive patients are being tested as per the revised Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. All positive patients are only showing mild effects,” said Raja, city health official of the corporation.



Since the positivity rate is higher, the total number of infections are likely to cross 100 on Sunday. Activists alleged people are failing to follow the health advisories. “Not wearing masks and flouting social distancing norms has led to the increase in Covid-19 cases. The health department should take action in enforcing the measures to control the spread,” they said.



Speaking to TNIE, City Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon assured enforcement of health advisories in public places such as markets and malls. It is to be noted that the State government made masks mandatory across Tamil Nadu.