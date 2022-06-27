STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

More than 68% Covid cases within Madurai city limits

Activists alleged people are failing to follow the health advisories. 

Published: 27th June 2022 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, Coronavirus

Representational image (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Due to an uptick in Covid-19 cases for the last two days in Madurai, the city corporation has planned to initiate measures to emphasise usage of masks at public gatherings.

As of Saturday, about 96 active cases have been reported in the district and the percentage of cases is comparatively higher in the city limits. Within the past one week the number of active Covid-19 cases in Madurai has risen from 27 cases (on June 18) to 96 cases (on June 25).

“More than 68% of active cases are within the city limits, with 10 to 15 cases being reported in the city on a daily basis. Among these, one family cluster has been identified. Those with symptoms who have been in touch with Covid-19 positive patients are being tested as per the revised Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. All positive patients are only showing mild effects,” said Raja, city health official of the corporation.
 
Since the positivity rate is higher, the total number of infections are likely to cross 100 on Sunday. Activists alleged people are failing to follow the health advisories. “Not wearing masks and flouting social distancing norms has led to the increase in Covid-19 cases. The health department should take action in enforcing the measures to control the spread,” they said.

Speaking to TNIE, City Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon assured enforcement of health advisories in public places such as markets and malls. It is to be noted that the State government made masks mandatory across Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Madurai
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp