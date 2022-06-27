My rule will be golden period for academic research: Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: “School education in the State progressed during Kamaraj’s term, and college education during Karunanidhi’s term. Similarly, I want my term to be acclaimed as the golden period for academic research,” said Chief Minister MK Stalin from Chennai on Sunday while participating virtually in the ground-breaking ceremony for a building at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchy. The institution also celebrated its College Day the same day.

While expressing disappointment over the inability to attend the ceremony in person owing to the advice of his doctors, the CM commended the college founders, Jamal Mohamed and Kaja Mohideen, for their participation in the country’s freedom struggle and their close ties with Periyar.

Following the CM’s speech, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, who was on the campus, encouraged students to protest against the “discriminatory” National Education Policy (NEP). Underlining how the DMK government under Karunanidhi brought in a 3.5% internal reservation for Muslims, the minister expressed happiness at seeing students wearing the hijab in the college when the neighbouring State was protesting against those wearing it. “Our CM is preventing communal forces from entering our State,” he added.

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, an alumnus of the college, said, “The government will help give the students a strong foundation in education. We are ready to give whatever is needed.” He also emphasised the need to stop the implementation of the NEP. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi mentioned Tamil Nadu as already having set a benchmark in education, which other States are yet to achieve.