STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

My rule will be golden period for academic research: Stalin

Following the CM’s speech, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, who was on the campus, encouraged students to protest against the “discriminatory” National Education Policy (NEP).

Published: 27th June 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin participates virtually in the ground-breaking ceremony at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchy. (Photo | Express)

Chief Minister MK Stalin participates virtually in the ground-breaking ceremony at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  “School education in the State progressed during Kamaraj’s term, and college education during Karunanidhi’s term. Similarly, I want my term to be acclaimed as the golden period for academic research,” said Chief Minister MK Stalin from Chennai on Sunday while participating virtually in the ground-breaking ceremony for a building at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchy. The institution also celebrated its College Day the same day.

While expressing disappointment over the inability to attend the ceremony in person owing to the advice of his doctors, the CM commended the college founders, Jamal Mohamed and Kaja Mohideen, for their participation in the country’s freedom struggle and their close ties with Periyar.

Following the CM’s speech, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, who was on the campus, encouraged students to protest against the “discriminatory” National Education Policy (NEP). Underlining how the DMK government under Karunanidhi brought in a 3.5% internal reservation for Muslims, the minister expressed happiness at seeing students wearing the hijab in the college when the neighbouring State was protesting against those wearing it. “Our CM is preventing communal forces from entering our State,” he added.

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, an alumnus of the college, said, “The government will help give the students a strong foundation in education. We are ready to give whatever is needed.” He also emphasised the need to stop the implementation of the NEP. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi mentioned Tamil Nadu as already having set a benchmark in education, which other States are yet to achieve. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamaraj’s term School College Education Jamal Mohamed College MK Stalin National Education Policy
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp