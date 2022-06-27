STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Class 11 results: 90.7 per cent students pass exam; Perambalur records highest pass percentage

The pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu Plus 1 HSE examinations which was 91.3 in 2018, and 95 in 2019, has taken a dip this year.

As many as 8.43 lakh students appeared for the exam, of which 7.59 lakh passed. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The results of HSE Plus 1 board examinations in Tamil Nadu were released today. 90.07% of the students who wrote the exams have have cleared them. The results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were declared on June 20.

As many as 8.43 lakh students appeared for the exam, of which 7.59 lakh passed. Girls outperformed boys by 10.13 per cent.

This year's pass percentage, however, is the lowest compared to the past four years. While the pass percentage was 91.3 in 2018, it was 95 in 2019, and 96.4 in 2020. It was 100 in 2021 as everyone was passed due to the Covid pandemic. 

Course wise, the highest pass percentage has been recorded in Science (93.73%), followed by Commerce, (85.73%), then Arts (72.49%), and Vocational (76.15%).

The highest number of centums were recorded in Computer Application (2186), followed by Accounts (2163), and Computer Science (873). The subjects of Geography, History, and Home Science only had a single centum scorer each. 

The absentee rate also rose from 1.29 per cent in 2020 to 4.6 per cent this year. As many as 41,376 students did not attend the examination.

District wise, Perambalur recorded the highest pass percentage at 96.56 per cent. This is followed by Virudhunagar at 95.44 per cent, and Madurai at 95.25 per cent.

Students can check results on www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in, or at their schools.

