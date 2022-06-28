Girls in TN govt schools can now get Rs 1K higher education aid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Girls who studied in government schools from Class 6 to 10 and are pursuing their higher education can apply for Rs 1,000 assistance under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme on the newly-launched website https://penkalvi. tn.gov.in.

Students pursuing certificate courses, diploma courses, bachelor’s degrees, professional and paramedical courses, and vocational education and those in the second year to the penultimate year of college are eligible.

Those with scholarships from other schemes may also apply, said a Social Welfare department release on Monday. Female students who studied in private schools from Class 6 to 8 under the Right to Education Act and studied in Classes 9-12 in government schools, students of panchayat union primary and middle schools, Adi Dravidar Welfare schools, municipality schools, corporation schools, tribal welfare schools,

Kallar rehabilitation Schools, backward/most backward classes, disability welfare, forest department, and social welfare department schools are eligible. The scheme is applicable for students who are joining colleges after Classes 8,10 and 12 for the first time. Students who study through correspondence and in open universities are not eligible.

Eligibility criteria

