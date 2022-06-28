STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan refugees attacked for questioning fund misappropriation   

Sources said the duo which attacked the group advised the revenue inspector not to issue Sri Lankan Refugee Identity Cards for them.

Published: 28th June 2022 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A group of Sri Lankan refugees stationed at Mapilaiyoorani camp has petitioned collector Dr K Senthil Raj to take action against inmates for assaulting them right after they questioned fund misappropriation, which was allocated for the renovation of the bathrooms in the camp.

Sources said the duo which attacked the group advised the revenue inspector not to issue Sri Lankan Refugee Identity Cards for them. "The attackers have a nexus with the revenue inspector. In the clash between the two groups, two women including a minor girl had been admitted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital," she said.

Another petitioner Kaviya said a few people in the camp had ganged up together and assaulted her brother on June 8. "The gang also issued death threats later on June 25. We request adequate protection in the camp as we feel unsafe," she added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lankan refugees Mapilaiyoorani camp Petition Funds misappropriation Assault
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp