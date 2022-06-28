Sri Lankan refugees attacked for questioning fund misappropriation   

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A group of Sri Lankan refugees stationed at Mapilaiyoorani camp has petitioned collector Dr K Senthil Raj to take action against inmates for assaulting them right after they questioned fund misappropriation, which was allocated for the renovation of the bathrooms in the camp.

Sources said the duo which attacked the group advised the revenue inspector not to issue Sri Lankan Refugee Identity Cards for them. "The attackers have a nexus with the revenue inspector. In the clash between the two groups, two women including a minor girl had been admitted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital," she said.

Another petitioner Kaviya said a few people in the camp had ganged up together and assaulted her brother on June 8. "The gang also issued death threats later on June 25. We request adequate protection in the camp as we feel unsafe," she added.