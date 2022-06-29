Girls recite 1.330 Thirukkural verses in 13.2 minutes, clinch record

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Two 14-year-old girls from Tindivanam recited 1,330 verses of Thirukural -- the Tamil book of wisdom -- in 13.29 minutes, receiving applause from the District Collector and chief educational officer here on Sunday.

S Sadhana and T Sathiya, Class 8 students at the Konierikuppam Government Middle School in Tindivanam, achieved the feat after four years of training in learning the 1,330 couplets. Their mastery over the book is such that Sathiya can recite any verse from it in 0.41 seconds, if she is told the number of the kural and its chapter.

According to their teacher S Arokiaraj, the two, coming from low-income families, trained themselves in reciting the verses during their leisure hours when they were herding cattle in their village.

"One girl's father is an agricultural labourer, the other's a lorry driver. They didn't have any scope to do extra curricular activities. A few of us helped them learn Thirukural and supported their successful attempt at a 'Unique World Records' award at an event in the school earlier this month."

Talking to Sadhana, one will know that it was never a cakewalk towards the achievement. "We used to learn each chapter and recite it among ourselves every week. We also practised writing the kural to learn it by heart."

Learning about the girls' achievement, District Collector D Mohan appreciated them and the teachers. "Students from government schools who make unique achievements like this should be appreciated and supported. The district administration is proud and supportive of Sathiya and Sadhana's efforts," said Mohan.

Arokiaraj said the girls have also shown their talent in academics and should be given government support to pursue higher education in their area of interest. "They must also be given special opportunities in government jobs for their efforts in learning Tamil literature," he added.