STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Low sale at Ariyalur book fair worries stall owners, publishers

Various art shows, seminars and awareness programmes are held as part of the fair. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the fair.

Published: 29th June 2022 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Book Fair. (Photo| R Satis h Babu, EPS)

Book Fair. (Photo| R Satis h Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Bookstall owners and publishers, whop are upset over poor sales at the book fair being held in Ariyalur Government Higher Secondary School, have urged the district administration for better promotion. The footfall is low as not many people are aware of the fair, they said.

Organised by Tamil Cultural Academy, the fair began on June 24 and will be on till July 4. It starts at 11 am and ends at 10 pm. Various art shows, seminars and awareness programmes are held as part of the fair. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the fair.

However, the turnout has been low, stall owners said. Speaking to TNIE, a stall owner, who did not want his name disclosed, said, "This year's fair was held well in advance of schedule and that might be a reason why enough awareness was not created among public. School and college-going students should be
encouraged to visit the stalls. We usually receive help from the administration. Panchayat officials used to purchase the books required for the panchayat library. However, the fair has not attracted enough crowd until now."

Another stall owner said, "The book fair held in 2019 earned us good revenue. This year, I am not even able to earn `2,000, and the stall rent itself is `9,000. Promotion of the fair should be taken up more actively. Also, the Collector should issue an order to the panchayat and schools to visit the stalls.

When contacted, Collector P Ramana Saraswathi said, "They (stall owners) spoke to me about the issue on Tuesday. I have asked the chief education officer to do the needful."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bookstall owners Book Fair Tamil Cultural Academy
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp