Low sale at Ariyalur book fair worries stall owners, publishers

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Bookstall owners and publishers, whop are upset over poor sales at the book fair being held in Ariyalur Government Higher Secondary School, have urged the district administration for better promotion. The footfall is low as not many people are aware of the fair, they said.

Organised by Tamil Cultural Academy, the fair began on June 24 and will be on till July 4. It starts at 11 am and ends at 10 pm. Various art shows, seminars and awareness programmes are held as part of the fair. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the fair.

However, the turnout has been low, stall owners said. Speaking to TNIE, a stall owner, who did not want his name disclosed, said, "This year's fair was held well in advance of schedule and that might be a reason why enough awareness was not created among public. School and college-going students should be

encouraged to visit the stalls. We usually receive help from the administration. Panchayat officials used to purchase the books required for the panchayat library. However, the fair has not attracted enough crowd until now."

Another stall owner said, "The book fair held in 2019 earned us good revenue. This year, I am not even able to earn `2,000, and the stall rent itself is `9,000. Promotion of the fair should be taken up more actively. Also, the Collector should issue an order to the panchayat and schools to visit the stalls.

When contacted, Collector P Ramana Saraswathi said, "They (stall owners) spoke to me about the issue on Tuesday. I have asked the chief education officer to do the needful."

