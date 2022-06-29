Madras HC quashes FIR against D Jayakumar for poll code, Covid norm violations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, quashed a first information report (FIR) registered against former minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar by the Royapuram police for holding a protest by violating the poll code, prohibitory orders and Covid protocol during the civic body elections.

Allowing a petition filed by Jayakumar, Justice N Sathish Kumar ordered the quashing of the FIR. The former minister had contended that he had resorted to the stir only to demand action against DMK men who had cast bogus votes. Instead of taking action against the DMK men, the police had booked him for violating the prohibitory orders and the pandemic protocol, he told the court.

Meanwhile, the conditions for the bail granted to him in connection with a land grab case were fully relaxed by the High Court. As per the conditions, he had to visit the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police twice in a month to appear before the investigation officer. Jayakumar was arrested by the police on a complaint lodged by the brother of his son-in-law regarding the dispute over a joint property.

