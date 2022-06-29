STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC quashes FIR against D Jayakumar for poll code, Covid norm violations

Allowing a petition filed by Jayakumar, Justice N Sathish Kumar ordered the quashing of the FIR.

Published: 29th June 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

Former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, quashed a first information report (FIR) registered against former minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar by the Royapuram police for holding a protest by violating the poll code, prohibitory orders and Covid protocol during the civic body elections.

Allowing a petition filed by Jayakumar, Justice N Sathish Kumar ordered the quashing of the FIR. The former minister had contended that he had resorted to the stir only to demand action against DMK men who had cast bogus votes. Instead of taking action against the DMK men, the police had booked him for violating the prohibitory orders and the pandemic protocol, he told the court.

Meanwhile, the conditions for the bail granted to him in connection with a land grab case were fully relaxed by the High Court. As per the conditions, he had to visit the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police twice in a month to appear before the investigation officer. Jayakumar was arrested by the police on a complaint lodged by the brother of his son-in-law regarding the dispute over a joint property.

Bail conditions relaxed
The conditions for the bail granted to him in connection with a land grab case were fully relaxed by the High Court. Jayakumar was arrested on a complaint lodged by the brother of his son-in-law regarding a land dispute

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court AIADMK D Jayakumar
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp