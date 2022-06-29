STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only 8% of Covid patients in hospitals: Ma Subramanian

Health Minister Ma Subramanian and HR&CE Minister PK Sekar babu on Tuesday inaugurated a blood donation camp at the Madras Medical College. 

Around 350 medicos took part in a blood donation camp | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian and HR&CE Minister PK Sekar babu on Tuesday inaugurated a blood donation camp at the Madras Medical College. On Covid-19, the health minister said only 8% of patients were hospitalised. “Only one of the patients admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital requires oxygen; others have only mild symptoms.”

As of Monday, the State had 8,222 active cases, 3,618 of which were in Chennai. The city had 207 streets with over three Covid-19 cases, and 181 streets with over five cases. Of the 136 patients being treated in hospitals across the city, 51 were in government hospitals and 85 in private ones, he said.

On the allegation that expired medicines were used at government Saidapet hospital, he said the department found medicines dumped in an abandoned well and that the hospital management claimed it was not theirs. An enquiry was on.

Meanwhile, the health department has written to district collectors and secretaries to all departments to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour among the public. Staff should be thermally scanned before allowed into offices. Individuals with high fever should be sent for testing. Hand-wash facilities with soap should be arranged for on premises.

