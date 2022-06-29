STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's ATR tribals craft life with invasive plant

The residents, belonging to Pulaiyar tribe, craft a wide variety of furniture, including chairs, tables and bookshelves, from the plant.

Published: 29th June 2022 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Plant, trees, forest, afforestation, forestation, tree, saplings

Representational image

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Lantana Camara, an invasive species, is turning out to be the saviour for people in Lower Poonachi, a tribal settlement in Valparai.

The residents, belonging to  Pulaiyar tribe, craft a wide variety of furniture, including chairs, tables and bookshelves, from the plant. Every month, the tribals collect stems of over six years old lantana camaras. They then boil the stems and peel off the barks, after which they carve furniture with it. Different furniture require different quantities of stems, for example to make an armchair, bundle of stems weighing 30kg is used.

The tribals were trained in the craft by ATREE trust. They can even make 15 customized products using the plant. "We can work from home in a flexible schedule and unlike other daily wage works, we don’t need to stand in scorching heat or rain. We have also earned self respect for making these products,” a tribal said.

Field Director of ATR S Ramasubramanian said, "Pulaiyars traditionally depend on non-timber forest products (NTFPs) and subsistence farming for a living. Realising the need for developing sustainable alternatives for them, Tamil Nadu Forest Department has perceived lantana as a substitute for alternative livelihood. We have signed an MOU with Kadaipai, an eco friendly startup, and they have involved ATREE to train the tribals. Native Medicare Charitable Trust has given CSR funding up to `1 lakh for helping the tribals."

MG Ganesan, deputy director of ATR, said, "The plants are in abundance in the fringe of the forest. Although it is not possible to destroy the species completely, we can contain its spread through this process in a better way. We hope that once a patch of land is cleared of lantana, other native species will reclaim the space before it sprouts again. We have estimated that out of 511 square kilometres of Pollachi forest range, consisting of four forest ranges including Valparai, Manomboly Pollachi and Ulanthy, 25% of area is covered with lantana. Clearing one acre of land with moderate lantana density can take upto 30 days.

A scientific method called cut root-stock method has been found to be useful to stop the revival of this species, which is known for its strong capability of regrowth. Innovations like these not only bring about a balance in the local ecosystem, but also help improve the livelihoods of forest dwellers at the grassroots. We have also planned to make an e-market like ATR Pollachi website to take it to a next level.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lantana Camara Lower Poonachi
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp