Tamil Nadu's ATR tribals craft life with invasive plant

COIMBATORE: Lantana Camara, an invasive species, is turning out to be the saviour for people in Lower Poonachi, a tribal settlement in Valparai.



The residents, belonging to Pulaiyar tribe, craft a wide variety of furniture, including chairs, tables and bookshelves, from the plant. Every month, the tribals collect stems of over six years old lantana camaras. They then boil the stems and peel off the barks, after which they carve furniture with it. Different furniture require different quantities of stems, for example to make an armchair, bundle of stems weighing 30kg is used.



The tribals were trained in the craft by ATREE trust. They can even make 15 customized products using the plant. "We can work from home in a flexible schedule and unlike other daily wage works, we don’t need to stand in scorching heat or rain. We have also earned self respect for making these products,” a tribal said.

Field Director of ATR S Ramasubramanian said, "Pulaiyars traditionally depend on non-timber forest products (NTFPs) and subsistence farming for a living. Realising the need for developing sustainable alternatives for them, Tamil Nadu Forest Department has perceived lantana as a substitute for alternative livelihood. We have signed an MOU with Kadaipai, an eco friendly startup, and they have involved ATREE to train the tribals. Native Medicare Charitable Trust has given CSR funding up to `1 lakh for helping the tribals."

MG Ganesan, deputy director of ATR, said, "The plants are in abundance in the fringe of the forest. Although it is not possible to destroy the species completely, we can contain its spread through this process in a better way. We hope that once a patch of land is cleared of lantana, other native species will reclaim the space before it sprouts again. We have estimated that out of 511 square kilometres of Pollachi forest range, consisting of four forest ranges including Valparai, Manomboly Pollachi and Ulanthy, 25% of area is covered with lantana. Clearing one acre of land with moderate lantana density can take upto 30 days.

A scientific method called cut root-stock method has been found to be useful to stop the revival of this species, which is known for its strong capability of regrowth. Innovations like these not only bring about a balance in the local ecosystem, but also help improve the livelihoods of forest dwellers at the grassroots. We have also planned to make an e-market like ATR Pollachi website to take it to a next level.”

