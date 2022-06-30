BJP eyeing votes, says Murasoli, slams saffron party’s ‘identity politics’

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time after the BJP-led NDA announced Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate, the DMK’s mouth, organ Murasoli, has criticised her candidature and slammed the BJP for “naming her to gain political mileage” in the upcoming assembly general elections in various states where tribes account large numbers.

The ruling DMK broke its silence after eight days since the BJP announced Murmu’s candidature. Murasoli carried an editorial on Wednesday and charged that the BJP named her to reap the political mileage in the upcoming assembly general election in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.

The editorial added that various media exposed the reason behind Murmu’s candidature as her native being Mayur Punch on the border of Jharkhand and West Bengal, where the people of Santhals, the community to which she belongs, live in large numbers. The BJP is eyeing to draw their votes towards BJP, it said.

The editorial further quoted the tweet of a TRS functionary (@ysathishreddy) which stated, “22 years of political career, two-term MLA, one-term minister, one-term Governor. Yet, no power in her village despite her being in power for so long. What will she do for the tribal community?”

To oppose her candidature, the editorial recalled the statement of the opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. “The rise of society as a whole depends on the policies pursued by the government. Besides, there are various examples in our history of the rise of the individual in a community not helping to elevate that community even an inch. So this is nothing more than a mere political symbol.”

Commenting on the editorial, State-level DMK leaders, whom TNIE spoke with, said, on the condition of anonymity, “Leaders should be elected for their involvement in the development of the country and the society, not their community or religion. Hence, she is not qualified and the BJP is trying to play identity politics. We oppose her candidature.”

It may be noted that, while opposing Murmu’s candidature, Murasoli didn’t write anything to support Sinha and why the parties should extend their support to him. Veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam said a tribal woman is going to hold the highest office in the country and all should welcome it.