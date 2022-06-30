Covid cases spiking in TN educational institutions: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said there was an uptick in Covid-19 cases in educational institutions in the past three months. Twenty-one medical students, too, have been infected, he said. He was launching a drive at Luz Corner junction in Chennai’s Mylapore to distribute 50,000 face masks in four hours to spread awareness on the importance of wearing face masks to contain Covid-19. Mayor R Priya took part.

On whether there was a need for new restrictions, he said face masks, social distancing, and the vaccination were the three Covid-appropriate behaviour being followed around the world to contain Covid-19. TN, too, should observe them. He said the Director of Public Health had instructed all educational institutions to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour in classrooms.

Cases were spiking in Chennai and districts like Chengalpattu and Coimbatore. In Chennai, around 300 streets had 3-5 Covid-19 cases and stickers had been stuck on the houses of these patients. There was, however, no need to mark these areas as containment zones. Among the 8,970 active cases (till Tuesday), 95% were in home isolation and 5% were in hospitals. Mostly, only patients above 60 years of age and with comorbidities needed oxygen.

Drive to rid TN of TB

Chief Minister MK Stalin would flag off 23 vehicles for tuberculosis awareness and screening on July 1 from Nochikuppam.

The vehicles, fitted with X-ray machines, would travel across the State and screen people as part of the government’s campaign to make TN TB-free by 2025, Subramanian said.

He added that health department would monitor and inspect the collection and disposal of biomedical waste from government hospitals in the State by seven companies handling the task.