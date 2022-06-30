Diarrhoea cases cross 1,200-mark in Karaikal, lens on water supply sources

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: With diarrhoea cases reported among the public crossing the 1000-mark in Karaikal,

the administration has stepped up the fight to curb the outbreak. Official inspection revealed the presence of harmful bacteria in one of the water pumping wells in Agalangan. Water is supplied to Karaikal from Agalangan.

According to the health services department, the number of people who fell ill with diarrhoea and stomach problems in the district is over 1,200 at the moment. Around 30 people have on an average been admitted daily to the hospitals in the past two weeks. Over 400 have been treated as inpatients in the past two weeks. The rest checked in as outpatients for consultation.

R Sivarajakumar, deputy director of health services (immunisation) in Karaikal, said, "We are stepping up the campaigns of Information, Education and Communication (IEC). We are tracing the places affected by water contamination or food poisoning from the patients admitted at the hospital and health care

centres, and are creating awareness."

A team of officials from the health department in Puducherry, led by Director G Sriramulu, along with the officials from the health department in Karaikal and the public works department inspected water supply sources here on Tuesday.

Inspecting the regulator and the two wells in Agalangan from where water is being supplied to Karaikal, the officials reportedly found out that one of the wells - mostly unused - had been contaminated, and spotted the presence of harmful bacteria. They initiated action to close it.

The water pumping wells in Agalagan was suspected to have been contaminated as they are recharged by the distributaries rivers of the Cauvery, and may have been contaminated on its downstream course to the tail end of Karaikal. The other well was cleaner, officials said. They ensured that the water is supplied

only after being treated in a plant.

The health department suggested the replacement of water supply lines running close to the drains in slum areas. They may be damaged, making them susceptible to the sewage in the drains running next to them.

Collector L Mohamed Mansoor told TNIE, "We still have not concluded water contamination as the main reason. Food poisoning too is a factor. Climate change could also be a reason. We are focusing on water chlorination. Those pipes that have overshot their span and running close to the drains will be replaced."