STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Diarrhoea cases cross 1,200-mark in Karaikal, lens on water supply sources

The health department suggested the replacement of water supply lines running close to the drains in slum areas. They may be damaged, making them susceptible to the sewage in the drains next to them.

Published: 30th June 2022 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Official inspection revealed the presence of harmful bacteria in one of the water pumping wells in Agalangan. (Photo | Express)

Official inspection revealed the presence of harmful bacteria in one of the water pumping wells in Agalangan. (Photo | Express)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: With diarrhoea cases reported among the public crossing the 1000-mark in Karaikal,
the administration has stepped up the fight to curb the outbreak. Official inspection revealed the presence of harmful bacteria in one of the water pumping wells in Agalangan. Water is supplied to Karaikal from Agalangan.

According to the health services department, the number of people who fell ill with diarrhoea and stomach problems in the district is over 1,200 at the moment. Around 30 people have on an average been admitted daily to the hospitals in the past two weeks. Over 400 have been treated as inpatients in the past two weeks. The rest checked in as outpatients for consultation.

R Sivarajakumar, deputy director of health services (immunisation) in Karaikal, said, "We are stepping up the campaigns of Information, Education and Communication (IEC). We are tracing the places affected by water contamination or food poisoning from the patients admitted at the hospital and health care
centres, and are creating awareness."

A team of officials from the health department in Puducherry, led by Director G Sriramulu, along with the officials from the health department in Karaikal and the public works department inspected water supply sources here on Tuesday.

Inspecting the regulator and the two wells in Agalangan from where water is being supplied to Karaikal, the officials reportedly found out that one of the wells - mostly unused - had been contaminated, and spotted the presence of harmful bacteria. They initiated action to close it.

The water pumping wells in Agalagan was suspected to have been contaminated as they are recharged by the distributaries rivers of the Cauvery, and may have been contaminated on its downstream course to the tail end of Karaikal. The other well was cleaner, officials said. They ensured that the water is supplied
only after being treated in a plant.

The health department suggested the replacement of water supply lines running close to the drains in slum areas. They may be damaged, making them susceptible to the sewage in the drains running next to them.

Collector L Mohamed Mansoor told TNIE, "We still have not concluded water contamination as the main reason. Food poisoning too is a factor. Climate change could also be a reason. We are focusing on water chlorination. Those pipes that have overshot their span and running close to the drains will be replaced."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karaikal Diarrhoea Infection Public well health care contaminated Agalangan
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp