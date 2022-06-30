Donations cut, government schools stop teaching home science, business maths in Tiruppur

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: With the State government directing its educational institutions not to collect donations, government schools depending on donation collected during admission and contribution from Parents or Parent- Teachers Association (PTA) to offer courses like Home Science and Business Maths have stopped admissions this year. Students from economically backward sections benefitted from such courses would be affected, and they could end up as workers in garment industry, educationists worried.

According to the District Education Department, there are 217 higher secondary schools in Tiruppur district. Among them, 10 schools offer home science, commerce, business maths. Last year, 710 students were admitted in these courses.

Rajasekar(name changed), HM of a school in Tiruppur city said, "Around 240 students passed class 10 this year. I admitted 180 students who got more than 300 marks in regular groups. Earlier, students who score less than 300 marks would be admitted in accounts and arts groups. But this year it cannot happen, as there are no teachers. Teachers for these groups were paid salary through donations of ₹1,000-2,000 collected during admission. The government has issued orders to stop collecting all donations, other than ₹50 towards Parent Teachers Association (PTA) subscription, during admission. So, we are forced to avoid admission for these courses."

President of Tiruppur Parent Teachers Association Govindasamy, said, "The potential of courses like Business Maths, Accounts, commerce, Nursing and home science has not been tapped yet. These courses help students from poor economic background to continue higher education. While the government pays teachers of the government and aided schools, it is the Parent-Teachers Association that pays salary of teachers in these streams."

Former Parent Teachers Association of Tamil Nadu (Executive member) A Eswaran said, "These courses prevented several students from becoming cheap workforce. The ban on donations has dried up funds for schools and they have stopped admission. With garment industry desperate for cheap labourer, the teenagers would be easy pickings. The education department can form a committee to regularise the course and fee structure."

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the district school education department said, "Two schools in the city - KSC Government Boys Higher Secondary School and Jaivabai Girls higher Secondary School have resumed admission for these courses. Besides PTA subscription of `50 per year, the schools plan to approach private donors to pay salary to teachers. I will check with the other schools about the stoppage of admission."