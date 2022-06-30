STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kodanad murder accused’s widow alleges intimidation by cops

When Kalaivani, who lives with her children at Aattur, went there, Palanivel allegedly threatened her to withdraw the complaint.

Kodanad Estate in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Salem Rural Police arrested the younger brother of C Kanagaraj, prime suspect in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, for allegedly intimidating his widow to withdraw her police complaint expressing doubts over his death. 

According to police, the incident took place on June 3 when Kalaivani went to participate in negotiations to sell her husband’s land at Panikkanur. Kanagaraj’s brother C Palanivel (44), called Kalaivani to the village assuring that he would facilitate sale of land. 

When Kalaivani, who lives with her children at Aattur, went there, Palanivel allegedly threatened her to withdraw the complaint. But Kalaivani refused following which Palanivel tried to misbehave with her, police said.

Police registered a case under sections 294 (b) sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words), 195 (a) (Whoever threatens another with any injury to his person, reputation or property), 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) and sections of Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.  

