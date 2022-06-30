Kovai schools not following Covid-19 protocols: Parents

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With Covid-19 cases increasing, several parents complained that schools are yet to introduce SOPs like wearing of face masks and social distancing. They wondered if educational institutions are waiting for a government's order on the issue.

G Ezhilarasan, a parent, told TNIE that his daughter's school located at Ramanathapuram allows students to sit in classroom without mask. "Like me, many parents wonder if it is safe for children from I to VIII can sit up to six to seven hours in a room with or without masks. Will wearing a face mask affect them?"

G Aruna, a parent in Velandipalayam , told TNIE, "When I went to pick up my son to school located at Saiaba Colony, I saw a student with fever. The school should have screened students before allowing them in. I am scared to send my son to school now."

Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teacher Association district president N Tamil Selvan told TNIE, "Last year, students were allowed allowed into school and college campus after fever screening and making sure they wore mask. The government is yet to issue Covid safety SOP this year. So most educational institutions are not following any precautions." He added that a few schools in the city have enforced last year's SOP.

Allaying fears raised by parents, dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dr A Nirmala said, "If children wear masks in the classroom continuously, it will not create any trouble for them."

Educationist cum professor L Leninbarathi told TNIE, "Not just college students, even the public do not follow the SOP. To start with, the health department must start conducting mass awareness campaigns. In the next phase, health workers should impose penalty on those who fail to follow norms."

Director of collegiate education (in charge) M Easwaramurthy told TNIE, "We are waiting for Covid -19 related instructions from the health department." Repeated attempts to reach senior officials in health and family welfare department went in vain.