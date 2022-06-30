STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC directs DVAC to expedite investigation into case against ex-minister KP Anbalagan

The petitioner said though DVAC sleuths registered an FIR in January, 2022, and found the ex-minister of having amassed properties worth`11.32 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Published: 30th June 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan. (Photo | Twitter)

Former Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has told the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to expedite the investigation and file a charge sheet in a case against former minister for higher education KP Anbalagan of AIADMK.

Justice N Sathish Kumar issued the direction to DVAC when a petition filed by former district office-bearer of AIADMK in Dharmapuri district M Krishnamoorthy came up for hearing. The petitioner said though DVAC sleuths registered an FIR in January, 2022, and found the ex-minister of having amassed properties worth`11.32 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income, the charge sheet was yet to be filed.

He sought a direction to the DVAC to arrest the suspect, complete the investigation, and file the charge sheet.

The DVAC had registered the FIR against Anbalagan, wife Malliga, sons Sasi Mohan and Chandra Mohan, and daughter-in-law Vaishnavee following a direction of the high court issued after Krishnamoorthy filed a petition seeking investigation against the ex-minister.

TAGS
Madras High Court Directorate of Vigilance Anti-Corruption expedite investigation Anbalagan AIADMK
Comments

