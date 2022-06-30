Oocytes sale: Girl attempts to end life in Erode

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The 16-year-old-girl, who was allegedly forced to sell her oocytes to private fertility centres by her mother, attempted suicide at a government home at Erode in the wee hours on Wednesday.

She was admitted in a government hospital and her condition is stable, police said. The girl took the extreme step because she was not allowed to visit relatives as investigation in the case is underway, police said.

Three persons, including the girl’s mother, were arrested in connection with the case. The mother let her lover sexually assault the girl and took her to a few fertility centres to sell the oocytes. To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104.

