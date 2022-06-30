STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Revised property tax: Coimbatore Corpn targets ₹350 crore mop up, to take action against defaulters

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE that the corporation has prepared a detailed report on the old and revised taxes for individual properties, which will be sent to the 5.28 lakh taxpayers.

Published: 30th June 2022 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will collect revised property taxes from July 1 and would take stringent action against the top 50 wilful defaulters in the city.

Based on government's recommendation, the property tax was revised by CCMC after the council passed a resolution on the tax hike. While the property tax was hiked by 25, 50, 75 & 100% based on the residential building's square feet, the tax was hiked by 75% for educational institutions and industries across the city, despite opposition from people.

There are numerous individuals across the 100 wards in all five zones of the city who are yet to pay several lakhs in taxes.  

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE that the corporation has prepared a detailed report on the old and revised taxes for individual properties, which will be sent to the 5.28 lakh taxpayers in the city. He also said that they are expecting about 10,000 new tax assessments this year.

"As of now, our bill collectors will note down all details of properties that had constructed additional infrastructure without CCMC's approval and also of the properties which have been paying taxes obtaining residential approval, but are running a commercial trade in the building. We shall collect the revised tax rates from July 1 in the first phase and from the second phase, we will carefully study the under-assessed and unassessed properties across the city and begin levying taxes accordingly," he said, adding that the civic body expects around `200 to 350 crore additional revenue this FY through revised taxes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCMC Property Taxes defaulters Tax Hike Taxpayer Stringent Action
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp