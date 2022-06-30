Revised property tax: Coimbatore Corpn targets ₹350 crore mop up, to take action against defaulters

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will collect revised property taxes from July 1 and would take stringent action against the top 50 wilful defaulters in the city.

Based on government's recommendation, the property tax was revised by CCMC after the council passed a resolution on the tax hike. While the property tax was hiked by 25, 50, 75 & 100% based on the residential building's square feet, the tax was hiked by 75% for educational institutions and industries across the city, despite opposition from people.

There are numerous individuals across the 100 wards in all five zones of the city who are yet to pay several lakhs in taxes.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE that the corporation has prepared a detailed report on the old and revised taxes for individual properties, which will be sent to the 5.28 lakh taxpayers in the city. He also said that they are expecting about 10,000 new tax assessments this year.

"As of now, our bill collectors will note down all details of properties that had constructed additional infrastructure without CCMC's approval and also of the properties which have been paying taxes obtaining residential approval, but are running a commercial trade in the building. We shall collect the revised tax rates from July 1 in the first phase and from the second phase, we will carefully study the under-assessed and unassessed properties across the city and begin levying taxes accordingly," he said, adding that the civic body expects around `200 to 350 crore additional revenue this FY through revised taxes.