Thirumangalam abduction case: Madras High Court grants conditional bail to absconding policeman  

Sivakumar, along with Inspector Saravanan, SI Pandiarajan, and constables Giri, Shankar, and Bala allegedly abducted businessman Rajesh and his family members and detained them illegally.

30th June 2022

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to a police officer who has been evading arrest for a year in connection with the abduction of an entrepreneur. Justice G Jayachandran recently granted the bail to Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP) A Sivakumar since the complainant and the main accused reached a compromise, wherein the sale deeds the complainant had been forced to sign would be cancelled.

Sivakumar, along with Inspector Saravanan, SI Pandiarajan, and constables Giri, Shankar, and Bala allegedly abducted businessman Rajesh and his family members and detained them illegally at Redhills in 2019. Later, the policemen forced the family to transfer its property to Srinivasa Rao, who was a business partner of Rajesh. Following a petition from Rajesh, the DGP directed the CB-CID to investigate the case. In June, 2021, the CB-CID registered an FIR and started the probe.

In view of the fact that the investigation was almost over and a compromise reached between the complainant and the accused, the custodial interrogation of the petitioner was no more required, and so the court was inclined to grant anticipatory bail, the judge said.

He, however, imposed conditions that the petitioner should not leave the State without permission, he should furnish a bond for `1 lakh with two sureties for the same amount, and the bail order would be cancelled if he failed to surrender before the magistrate concerned within seven days from the date of receipt of the order copy.

