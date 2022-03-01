Centre opposes bid to reconstitute TN child rights panel

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has decided to reconstitute the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNSCPCR), which has a chairperson and six members. The panel has a term of three years, as per the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, but has now been superseded in just over a year.



A Government Order, dated February 23, mentions that it has been issued by the Governor under Section 18 of the CPCR Act, 2005, read with Section 16 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, and cancels the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department's notification.



It further says it is necessary to have vibrant, dynamic and enthusiastic people in the TNSCPCR as the government is keen on ensuring a protective and conducive environment for children. It also permits the TNSCPCR secretary to call for applications to fill the posts of chairperson and other six members of the commission.



However, the Nation Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) received a complaint from the TNSCPCR in this regard on Monday, and wrote to the State Chief Secretary, saying the State's order is in contravention to the CPCR Act.



The letter said Section 7 of the Act - which contains terms and conditions for removal of the commission's chairperson or members - has not been followed. "It is requested that appropriate necessary inquiry and action may be taken by your good self in this matter," said the letter, a copy of which has been sent to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.



"The Act clearly states that the term of the commission is three years. The procedure to remove the members has not been followed and it is against the CPCR Act," said Saranya Jayakumar, a member of the dismantled committee.



Meanwhile, child rights activists welcomed the move to reconstitute the commission as the TNSCPCR - which is to monitor the implementation of the POCSO Act, Right to Education Act, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, among other things - presently doesn't have much visibility. However, they also urged the government to ensure timely appointment of the chairperson and members. The panel was dysfunctional between January, 2020 and January 18, 2021, as it didn't have a chairperson and members.



"The chairperson of the dismantled commission, Saraswathi Rangaswamy, was an ardent AIADMK member. The government should ensure people with expertise are appointed, instead of party members," said an activist on condition of anonymity.



Officials from the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department were not available for comment.