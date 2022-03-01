DMK victory not true: EPS at protest against arrest of AIADMK leader Jayakumar

By Express News Service

SALEM/TIRUPPUR: The opposition, AIADMK, staged demonstrations in front of Collector’s offices in 38 districts across the State condemning the government for arresting former fisheries minister D Jayakumar.

In Salem, former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said Jayakumar was arrested for capturing DMK worker Nareshkumar when he tried to cast bogus votes in the urban local body polls. “There are 12 cases registered against Nareshkumar,” he said. Noting that the DGP said before elections goondas and local thugs will be arrested, Palaniswami asked why Nareshkumar was not arrested.

“If he had been arrested, the incident would not have happened. Police allowed local thugs to roam freely and the State Election Commission acted like a puppet of the DMK.” “During the 2021 Assembly elections, 67% of people voted. Fearing local thugs, people of Chennai did not vote, and voting dropped to 43%. In the nine months of the DMK regime, they earned crores of rupees from all departments, and used it to give Rs 3,000-5,000 for votes, and distributed silver anklets, silver and gold coins, and hotboxes to voters. This is not a true victory,” Palaniswami said.

In Chennai, members of the AIADMK led by eight district secretaries gathered in front of the Collectorate and raised slogans against the DMK government.