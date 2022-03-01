Miyawaki forests: Over 89K saplings planted across Tirupathur

TIRUPATHUR: Under the Japanese Miyawaki forest development method, 89,600 tree saplings were planted in Tirupathur district. These dense forests were created to increase the green cover and help the planet cool down.
While afforestation had been a routine exercise, this time the Miyawaki method was used to create the forests in a short period, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Selvarasu told TNIE. Fruit-bearing trees and native species like Pungai, Arasamaram, Neem and Banyan trees were used in the Miyawaki forest and other common afforestation programmes in roads, streets and educational institutions. Fruit-bearing trees will also boost the local economy.
Under the MGNREGA scheme, the district administration aids plantation drives in private places. Recharge wells were also created in the dry regions of the district. Staggered trenches and ponds were created below the hills.
Areas - Trees planted
Alangayam block- 14,800
Jolarpet- 15,700
Kandhili-13,300
Madhanur-13,250
Nattrampalli-16,350
Tirupathur block-16,200
Total- 89,600
