'Not able to meet costs, transfer us to home districts', says gangmen deployed in Coimbatore

N Dhamotharan

Express News Service

Gangmen recruited by TANGEDCO has called for the transfer to their home districts stating they are unable to meet the rising cost of living.



D Vasu, who is from Tiruchy, said, "We were appointed through direct recruitment. But in the name of a training period for two years, TANGEDCO is giving us a consolidated pay. If they cannot transfer us to our native district, TANGEDCO should cancel the training period and regularise our pay."



R Parthiban (name changed) told TNIE, "I belong to Cuddalore but was posted in Coimbatore. Out of the `15,000 salary, ` 1,500 is deducted towards central pension scheme, `300 for medical insurance and, `300 for FFS. I have to fend for myself and the family back home with the rest. My wife has started to work to support the family."



TNEB Thozhilalar Poriyalar Ayyika Sangam general secretary M Subramaniyan said 9,613 gangmen were appointed across the state in February 2021 and are being given `15,000 as consolidated pay. " We have taken the issue to the notice of senior officials and they have assured us to look into it issue." TANGEDCO chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni refused to comment on this issue.