STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Not able to meet costs, transfer us to home districts', says gangmen deployed in Coimbatore

Gangmen recruited by TANGEDCO has called for the transfer to their home districts stating they are unable to meet the rising cost of living.

Published: 01st March 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo |AP)

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

Gangmen recruited by TANGEDCO has called for the transfer to their home districts stating they are unable to meet the rising cost of living.


D Vasu, who is from Tiruchy, said, "We were appointed through direct recruitment. But in the name of a training period for two years, TANGEDCO is giving us a consolidated pay. If they cannot transfer us to our native district, TANGEDCO should cancel the training period and regularise our pay."


R Parthiban (name changed) told TNIE, "I belong to Cuddalore but was posted in Coimbatore. Out of the `15,000 salary, ` 1,500 is deducted towards central pension scheme, `300 for medical insurance and, `300 for FFS. I have to fend for myself and the family back home with the rest. My wife has started to work to support the family."


TNEB Thozhilalar Poriyalar Ayyika Sangam general secretary M Subramaniyan said 9,613 gangmen were appointed across the state in February 2021 and are being given `15,000 as consolidated pay. " We have taken the issue to the notice of senior officials and they have assured us to look into it issue." TANGEDCO chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni refused to comment on this issue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANGEDCO Cost of living Training period Pay Pension scheme
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp