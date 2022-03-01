TN girl seeks cops’ help to marry lover, dad hacks her with sickle

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A twenty-year-old woman was hacked with a sickle by her father allegedly after she expressed her wish to marry a youth of her village Ariyankavu near Pavoorchatram here on Monday.

The woman identified as V Sudha has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) with injuries and her condition is critical, according to the sources.

"Sudha, a graduate, is a beedi-roller. She fell in love with a youth from her village. She expressed her wish to marry the youth to her father Velsamy, a couple of days ago. Since Velsamy opposed her love, Sudha decided to approach the Pavoorchatram police," said sources.

"When she called Velsamy to go with her to the police station, he allegedly got angry and hacked his daughter with the sickle. Hearing her screams, Sudha's neighbours rescued her and took her to the TvMCH. The Pavoorchatram police registered a case in this connection and are conducting an inquiry," said sources.

In another case, the Sivagiri police arrested P Muthumari (32) for allegedly killing her husband C Paramasivam (36), a construction worker. As her husband was quarrelling with her in an inebriated state, Muthumari allegedly set him on fire on February 23. Paramasivam died in TvMCH on Sunday.