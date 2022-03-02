Centre sanctions Rs 93 crore under Smart City to Puducherry, CM seeks additional Rs 2,000 crore

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 93 crore last month for execution of Smart City projects in Puducherry, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan said. This is in addition to the central assistance provided in the current year (2021-2022).

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Lakshminarayanan listed out the achievements of the NDA government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy in the 300 days it has been in power brushing aside criticism by the Opposition of having failed to deliver. He said that through concerted efforts, the government has fulfilled several of the assurances while adding that in the next 50 months of its tenure, it will not only fulfil its promises but achieve much more. The government was trying to get major IT companies to set up shop in Puducherry for economy and employment, he said.

Lakshminarayanan said that despite similar central assistance provided in the previous year (during the tenure of the Congress government led by V Narayanasamy), the government could not do anything. "It requires good intention and will to perform the basic duties," he said.

Further the Chief Minister has written to the Centre to provide an assistance of Rs 2000 crores in addition to the central assistance of Rs 1750 crores in 2022-2023 to make up for the loss of revenue on account of withdrawal of GST compensation from July, reduction of VAT for petrol and diesel in the UT.

Listing the achievements, he said 12,000 new beneficiaries have been provided old age pension, while the pension amount has been increased by Rs 500.

Covid relief of Rs 1 lakh with an equal contribution by the central and state government has been provided to the families of the deceased. In addition, Covid relief of Rs 5000 has been provided to all families in the UT.

All fishermen has been provided the 'fishing ban' period relief by doing away with income ceiling and the OAP for them also has been enhanced by Rs 500 additionally, taking into account the nature of their work.

The wages of voucher employees have been enhanced to Rs 10,000 a month from Rs 3000 to Rs 4000 they were getting per month earlier.

The Deepavali and Pongal gifts have been distributed to 90 percent of the beneficiaries, which went missing during the tenure of the previous government.

The process is on for providing cent percent fees for centac sponsored students in medical, engineering and other studies.

The iconic Kamarajar Manimandapam has been completed and soon coaching classes and training will commence. Work has commenced for construction of a Rs 60 crore bridge at Ariyapalayam. The DPR is getting ready for the flyover from Indira Gandhi Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square, which is planned to be completed in two years.

Promotions have been given to various staff including 300 ministerial staff in Chief Secretariat, PWD and other departments. In the vacant posts, the government will go for direct recruitment.

The VII pay commission arrears are being paid to government employees from the current month, for which Rs 150 crores has been allocated in the revised budget estimates.

At least two roads in each constituency have been relaid and patch work done.