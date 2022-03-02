STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS, Velumani and several AIADMK leaders booked for violating Covid norms

In Salem, former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and functionaries were booked based on a complaint filed by Salem Town VAO M Gopinath.

Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/SALEM: Police registered a case against AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, senior leader SP Velumani and a large number of functionaries for violating Covid-19 SOP during a protest staged on Monday to condemn the arrest of former minister D Jayakumar.

Coimbatore police booked MLAs Velumani, Amman K Arjunan, Pollachi V Jayaraman, G Arunkumar, S Damodaran, AK Selvaraj, VP Kandasamy, and other functionaries, under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC. 

In Salem, former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and functionaries were booked based on a complaint filed by Salem Town VAO M Gopinath. Senior leaders S Semmalai, G Venkatachalam, and MLAs Balasubramaniam, Rajamuthu, Sundarajan, Chitra, were also booked.

