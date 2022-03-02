No bar on social, cultural and political gatherings in Tamil Nadu from Thursday: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced more relaxations to the COVID prevention norms that have been in force so far.

According to the announcement, the bar on social, cultural and political gatherings will be lifted from Thursday (March 3). Also, up to 500 people will be allowed for marriages and related programmes while a maximum of 250 people will be allowed to take part in funeral processions and related events. These restrictions will be in force from March 3 to 31.

Apart from these two restrictions, all other restrictions imposed earlier for preventing the spread of COVID have been withdrawn.

The Chief Minister, in a statement here, said the Union government has advised state goverments to adopt a risk assessment based approach to take decisions regarding the restrictions needed for preventing the spread of COVID and concessions relating to the economy. The above relaxations have been announced considering the reduction in the COVID caseload in the state and to facilitate the people in returning to their daily routine, he said.

The Chief Minister further said that people should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing in public places. Besides, those who are yet to take the COVID vaccine should do so at the earliest, he added.