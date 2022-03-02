Stalin launches scheme for youth on birthdday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 69th birthday on Tuesday launched “Naan Mudhalvan” (I am first), a skill-enhancing programme that aims to hone the education, knowledge, talent, and efficiency of 10 lakh TN youth every year. Launching the scheme, Stalin said the initiative will come under his direct supervision.

“It is easy to say that I am the first. But being first is not an easy task. You need to prepare yourself for it. You need to have a clear idea of what your unique talents are,” he said, explaining the thought behind the scheme. A web portal (naanmudhalvan.tnschools.gov.in) and logo for the scheme were also launched on the day. The portal will have information on higher education and career opportunities for students of Classes 9-12.

CM Stalin giving a present to a child

Scheme to identify, nurture talent in government schools, colleges

The scheme will also help in identifying the unique talents of every student in government and government-aided schools, colleges, and universities, and encourage them to advance in their field of interest. Besides, coaching for soft skills such as coding, robotics, among others will be provided and a counselling cell will be established at schools.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and thousands of DMK cadre wished the CM on his birthday. Stalin paid floral tribute to former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. This is Stalin’s first birthday since he assumed the CM’s office.

At the party headquarters in Anna Arivalayam, thousands of cadres, elected representatives, and functionaries of the DMK gathered early in the morning and started the celebrations with performances of bands and artists. The walls of Anna Arivalayam were filled with several posters to greet the CM.

Governor RN Ravi, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister L Murugan, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and leaders of various political parties in the State sent their wishes.