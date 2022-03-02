Urgent hearing of AIADMK leader Jayakumar’s bail plea rejected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing of the bail application moved by former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar in a case relating to assaulting a DMK cadre and parading him after stripping off his shirt during the polls on February 19.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira said the matter would be heard when it comes up as per its turn, likely on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Chennai city police booked 1,000 AIADMK cadre for protesting against Jayakumar’s arrest in front of the district collector’s office on Tuesday. The North Beach police registered a case under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the City Police Act.

The former fisheries minister was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police on February 20, and moved the high court for bail in the assault case after the principal sessions court recently denied him the relief considering the gravity of the allegations.

In connection with the arrest, members of the AIADMK had organised protests across the State on Monday. In Chennai, the protest was led by former MLAs S Gokula Indira and Virugai Ravi, and AIADMK functionaries Hussain, Balaganga and Rajesh.