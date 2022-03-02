STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Widespread rains likely in Tamil Nadu this week

The Tamil Nadu Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rains across the state this week.

Published: 02nd March 2022 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu rains

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rains across the state this week.

Heavy rains are also expected in some parts of the state on Friday and Saturday.

Probability of rains is due to the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to bring rains to the state.

March is generally dry in Tamil Nadu with an average monthly rainfall of hardly

3.5 mm. The meteorologists are expecting the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean to become well marked and move towards the Sri Lankan coast.

When the weather system moves from west to northwestwards, the intensity of rainfall may increase from scattered to widespread from Thursday onwards,the Met department said.

Possibility of light to moderate rains is high in many parts of the state as also in Puducherry and Karaikkal on Friday and Saturday. Some districts in the state may experience heavy to very heavy rains in one or two places.

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai in a statement said, "We have had pre-monsoon cycles during May and rain events during March end to. But the weather system during the first week of March is unusual".

He said that Chennai also has the possibility of light to intense rains on Friday and Saturday and that there will be more clarity on the same when the weather system moves closer.

Tamil Nadu is likely to experience below normal maximum temperature from March to May, the weatherman said.

Temperature is likely to be normal to below normal in most of the southern peninsular region including Tamil Nadu.

The state, according to the IMD, will receive normal to above-normal rainfall during this period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil nadu rains Indian Meteorological Department IMD
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp