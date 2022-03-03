STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 Vellore Corpn councillors assume office

Commissioner Ashok Kumar administered the oath of office to all 60 councillors, comprising 31 females and 29 males. Vellore MLA P Karthikeyan, Anaicut MLA AP Nandakumar, and officials were present.

VELLORE:

VELLORE: The swearing-in ceremony of ward councillors of the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) took place at the Council Hall in the city on Wednesday. The indirect election for the mayoral post is set to be held on March 4 (Friday). There is much talk about the soon-to-be-mayor as prominent names were doing rounds within the party.

Vellore has 57 municipality wards -- 36 wards in Gudiyattam municipality and 21 in Pernambut.  At Gudiyattam, municipality commissioner E Thirunavukkarasu administered the oath of office to the councillors. Here, the council will have 23 councillors from DMK and DMK-alliances, 10 from AIADMK, two independent councillors, and one from BJP.

Meanwhile, at Pernambut, the 21 municipality ward councillors also took the oath. Syed Hussain, municipality commissioner, and officials were present. The swearing-in ceremony took place for Odukkathur, Pallikonda, Pennathur, and Thiruvalam town panchayats with 63 wards and councillors assumed office.

