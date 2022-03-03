STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aerial survey of villages under central scheme to begin in Karaikal

Through the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, the Union government aims to prepare a better-quality Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) by making use of GIS maps.

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: An aerial survey of villages in Karaikal district is set to begin to collect property data for the implementation of Union government scheme - Svamitva Yojana. All the 29 revenue villages in five communes of the district would be surveyed using drones. Through the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, the Union government aims to prepare a better-quality Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) by making use of GIS maps.

M Adharsh, Deputy Collector (Revenue), said, "The purpose of the survey is to issue property cards to people, which contains details such as fore boundaries, survey number, land ownership and the time of ownership. It is more effective than LGR documents and other land documents, and can be availed of for various benefits like bank loans. The survey will be accurate and effective in mapping the area of entities such as housing land, vacant land and trees."

Adharsh added that a team of officials from departments such as revenue, rural development, survey and local body administrations would be marking the boundaries in lands in the villages. The aerial survey would be conducted by the Survey of India, the country's central engineering agency in charge of mapping and surveying, for about two weeks. it is the first such survey in the district. The district administration has sought the cooperation of the public.

The survey is underway in Puducherry.

