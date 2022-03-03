STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aspirants to TNAU V-C post say selection criteria biased

The process to select a a vice chancellor for Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is under way and aspirants to the post allege there is no level playing field.

Published: 03rd March 2022

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The process to select a vice chancellor for Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is underway and aspirants to the post allege there is no level playing field. The post is vacant since 15 November 2021 when N Kumar retired as vice-chancellor.

 According to a 2018 GO regarding the selection of vice-chancellor to TNAU, only scientists who have guided not less than 5 PhD scholars and published 10 research papers in NASS-related journals are eligible. Faculty members said the norms favour only those working in Coimbatore and Madurai campuses.  

A professor from Tiruchy said, “Only TNAU campuses in Coimbatore and Madurai offer PhD programmes and scientists from here can apply. The State should cancel the criteria and provide an opportunity for all.”

