Centre sanctions 93 crore for Puducherry Smart City

However, the Chief Minister N Rangasamy has written to the Centre for Rs 2000 crore in addition to Central assistance of Rs 750 crore in 2022-2023.

Published: 03rd March 2022

N Rangasamy

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Centre sanctioned Rs 93 crore last month for the execution of Smart City projects in Puducherry, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan said on Wednesday. This is in addition to the Central assistance provided in the current year (2021-2022).

However, the Chief Minister N Rangasamy has written to the Centre for Rs 2000 crore in addition to Central assistance of Rs 750 crore in 2022-2023. The government hopes this will suffice for the loss of revenue on account of withdrawal of GST compensation from July, reduction of VAT for petrol and diesel in the UT.

Addressing a press conference, Lakshminarayanan listed out the NDA government's achievements, led by the CM, in its 300 days of power, brushing aside criticism by the Opposition. Through concerted efforts, the government fulfilled assurances, he said, adding that in the next 50 months of its tenure, the regime will achieve more. The government was also trying to get major IT companies to open up in Puducherry for economy and  employment.

Despite a similar Central assistance provided in the previous year (during the Congress tenure led by V Narayanasamy),  the government could not do anything, he charged. “It requires good intentions and the will to perform the basic duties," the PwD minister said .

Listing the current regime's achievements, he said, 12,000 new beneficiaries got Old-Age pension (OAP), while the pension amount was increased by Rs 500. Meanwhile, kin of the deceased got the Covid-19 relief of Rs 1 lakh, from the Central and State government, has been provided to their families of the deceased. Additionally, Covid-19 ex gratia of 5,000 was given to all families in the UT, he said.

Lakshminarayanan said, all fishers in Puducherry were provided the ‘fishing ban' period relief by doing away with income ceiling and the OAP was increased by `500 additionally. The wages of voucher employees was enhanced to Rs 10,000 a month from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, he said.

Adding to the list, he said Deepawali and Pongal gifts were distributed to 90 per cent of beneficiaries."The process for providing cent percent fees for CENTAC-sponsored students in medical, engineering and other studies is ongoing. The Kamarajar Manimandapam was completed and soon, coaching classes will commence. Work started for construction of the Rs 60 crore  bridge at Ariyapalayam.The planned flyover from Indira Gandhi Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square is set to be completed in two years"

According to the minister, at least two roads in each constituency has been re-laid and patch work done. Promotions have been given to various officials, including 300 ministerial staff in the Chief Secretariat, PWD, and other departments, he said, adding the government will go for direct recruitment for vacant posts. The VII pay commission arrears is being paid to government employees from the current month, for which Rs 150 crore has been allocated in the Revised Budget estimates.

