Crisis in AIADMK as 'reinduct Sasikala' chorus grows louder among party cadres

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has plunged into a crisis again due to the Sasikala factor. This time, the reason for the crisis has emanated straight from the residence of party's coordinator O Panneerselvam where senior functionaries of Theni district demanded that VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran should be re-admitted into the party while Panneerselvam's brother O Raja went on record saying Panneerselvam has no other option but to heed to the wishes of the cadre in re-inducting Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran.

Raja also said he was the one who initiated the discussion on this subject and he is in touch with the office-bearers of the neighbouring party districts to adopt resolutions demanding the re-induction of Sasikala and Dhinakaran.

Though AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami did not react to the development, he had held discussions with senior functionaries of the party over the telephone and a few local functionaries called on him.

Talking to The New Indian Express on condition of anonymity, a senior functionary of the AIADMK, admitted that indeed the party has plunged into a crisis but added that Palaniswami would rise as a winner in this since he has the majority of the supporters in party rank and file.

"It is clear that the demand has been made at the behest of Panneerselvam. It is not the first time he had triggered such demand within the party and in the past, Palaniswami had made it clear that reinduction of Sasikala is unthinkable. Now, it seems Panneerselvam is acting this way at the behest of some other political party," the leader said.

He also said this time, Panneerselvam would face a defeat in his effort since a majority of the AIADMK cadre are not willing to reinduct Sasikala and her family members into the party.

Asked about the demand for convening the general council meeting of the AIADMK to resolve this issue, the leader said, "If it is done, Panneerselvam will be thoroughly exposed as he has no support base in general council. If he had sufficient support, he would not have insisted on a single vote for electing dual posts - Coordinator and Joint Coordinator during party organisational elections. Just because he has no support, he insisted on a single vote."

Another senior functionary of the AIADMK who has been with the party since the times of party founder MG Ramachandran told TNIE that "Panneerselvam is yet to say anything on this. In June last, when all party districts passed resolutions against inducting Sasikala, Theni and Thanjavur districts did not pass any such resolution. Now, they have expressed their views. That's all. When 90 per cent of the party said 'No' to Sasikala, the opinion of 10 per cent did not warrant discussion. Now it does. That's all. If the general council is convened, 95 per cent of the office-bearers going to support only Palaniswami. As such, this demand for inducting Sasikala will not have big support within the party."

A Arunmozhithevan, AIADMK MLA from Bhuvanagiri constituency told TNIE that the demand has been made to create confusion within the party. Secretaries of all party districts in AIADMK had adopted a resolution not to re-admit Sasikala. The party had faced defeat in elections in the past and recovered later." He said both O Panneerselvam and Edpapadi K Palnaiswami should issue a joint statement putting an end to this issue once for all.

A long-time party worker who is not holding any position in the party told TNIE that once again the tussle between Panneerselvam and Palaniswami had cropped up within the party because the latter had failed to take into confidence Panneerselvam on important issues. This has forced Panneerselvam to raise such issues, he added.