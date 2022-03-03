STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Refrain from harassing people called for questioning: Madras HC tells TN Police

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reiterated that police officers should refrain from harassing people summoned for questioning.

Published: 03rd March 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File photo)

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reiterated that police officers should refrain from harassing people summoned for questioning.

Hearing a plea filed by Maheswari of Tenkasi alleging harassment at the hands of Puliyangudi police, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said the enquiry into congnizable and non-congnizable offence is the unfettered power of the investigation officer of the case so long as the power to inquire into the offences are legitimately exercised within the framework of Code of Criminal Procedure.

"Though the Code of Criminal Procedure empowers the magistrate to be a guardian in all the stages of the police investigation, there is no power envisaging to interfere with the actual or mode of the investigation. In this background, numerous petitions complaining of harassment are being filed before the court seeking for directions to restrain the police from harassing the persons named in a complaint. The court, though would not interfere in the investigation conducted by a police officer, would also not turn a blind eye to the instances of harassment by the police under the guise of the investigation," Justice Ilanthiraiyan said.

To prevent such incidents in the future, he issued some guidelines to the police saying while summoning any person named in a complaint or any witness to the incident, the police officer should summon such person through written summon order under Section 160 CrPC by specifying a particular date and time for appearing before them.

The police were also directed to serve the summons with CSR number, date and name of the complainant. The minutes of the enquiry should be recorded in general diary, station diary or daily diary of the police station, the judge added.  He further told the police to adhere to the guidelines framed by Supreme Court for conducting preliminary inquiry or registering FIR. The judge later disposed of the petition. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court police harassment Tamil Nadu TN police
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp