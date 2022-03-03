Sadhguru to go on ‘Save Soil’ campaign

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sadhguru will embark on a global bike campaign to raise awareness on his Save Soil Movement. Speaking at Isha Yoga Centre’s Mahashivaratri celebrations he said, “I will begin my ride to London on March 21 on my motorcycle. I will cover 30,000 km, 27 nations in 100 days. These 100 days, every one of you, at least for 5-10 minutes a day, say something on soil. The world should speak of soil for 100 days.”

Sadhguru said, “Save Soil Movement will urge leaders around the world to initiate urgent policy action to prevent soil extinction. Scientists and UN agencies predicted that the planet has cultivable soil only up to 55 years and have warned of catastrophic food shortages.”