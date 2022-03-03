STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce not allowed to hold general council meet for now

The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce has been restrained by the Madras High Court from holding its annual general council meeting.

Published: 03rd March 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 05:42 AM

Theater, movies, movie, cinema

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce has been restrained by the Madras High Court from holding its annual general council meeting. Justice P Velmurugan passed the orders on Wednesday granting the injunction on a petition filed by R Kishore Kumar aka Guinness Kishore, a film producer.

He had complained of irregularities in the conduct of polls, held last month, to elect the office-bearers of the organisation. He said the intimation of the notification of the polls was deliberately delayed so as to prevent many aspiring contestants, hailing from various places in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, from filing nomination papers before the January 10 deadline.

The notification was issued hurriedly and arbitrarily, he alleged. On January 11, it was announced that all the office-bearers were elected unopposed, the petitioner stated. Since the polls were not conducted in a fair and free manner, he prayed for an interim stay on the 77th annual general council meeting, to be chaired by the newly-elected office-bearers.

TAGS
Madras High Court South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce
