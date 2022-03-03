STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin faults BJP on NEET jibe, gives call to scrap test

“It is not the time to make such remarks,” the Chief Minister said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Published: 03rd March 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Parents receiving students returning from Ukraine at Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking exception to the remarks of BJP leaders who criticised Indian medical students stranded in Ukraine about their capability to clear NEET, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday asked the PM to stop his ministers from issuing unwarranted statements and instead expedite steps to evacuate all Indians to safety. 

“It is not the time to make such remarks,” the Chief Minister said in a statement on Wednesday.  “Saddened by the news from Ukraine that our students have been left to fend for themselves. While students face war and hostile borders, the Union government should stop blaming them and focus on evacuating them. It is the responsibility of the Indian Government to safeguard the life of every Indian passport holder,” the CM said. 

Expressing deep grief over the death of Naveen, a medical student from Karnataka, Stalin said Naveen had to go to Ukraine for pursuing medicine because he could not get admission to a medical college in India even after scoring 97 per cent in Plus Two because of NEET. 

“The DMK has been fighting to scrap NEET and the plight of our medical students in Ukraine shows why it is important to abolishing NEET.  Tamil Nadu’s call to scrap NEET has started echoing in other States too and former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy has raised his voice against the test,” Stalin said.  

“Our immediate objective must be to rescue our students in Ukraine safely and abolish NEET, which remains a stumbling block in pursuing medical courses within the country. Realising that objective is not far away. Let us win by fighting together,” the CM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET BJP MK Stalin
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp