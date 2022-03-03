TN panel to probe Smart City projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday constituted a single-member panel headed by retired IAS officer PWC Davidar to probe the implementation of Smart Cities Mission (SCM) in Tamil Nadu. It should submit a report within three months.

The committee was constituted giving effect to the announcement by Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 6 in the Assembly while answering queries from MLAs on waterlogging in Chennai, a G.O, dated February 11, said.

The Central-sponsored SCM was launched on June 25, 2015, to create 100 Smart Cities in India in five years through inter-state and intra-state competitions. In Tamil Nadu, 11 cities have been approved under this mission – Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, and Erode.

The committee will check whether the selection of works under the SCM was in accordance with mission guidelines and their impact on city development. It will study the functioning of the Smart Cities Special Purpose Vehicles and whether grants of Central and State governments were released to the mission cities and utilised as per guidelines.

To check whether due procedure was followed in awarding contracts and whether adequate measures were taken to ensure the quality of works are part of the terms of reference of the committee. It will examine whether any major flaw has been pointed out by the Government of India/audit/any other statutory authority in the implementation of the mission and action taken. It will also study the factors/individuals responsible for deviation, flaws in implementation. The committee will make suggestions for implementing such missions/schemes in future.

Under the SCM, the Union government and the State government split the project cost in a ratio of 50:50. In all, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 5,390 crore for the 11 smart cities in Tamil Nadu. Of this, Rs 3,969 crore has been released so far. The State government had sanctioned Rs 5,500 crore. Of this, Rs 4,000 crore has been released so far.

Of the 644 projects sanctioned at a cost of Rs 10,651 crore, 257 have been completed at a cost of Rs 2,327 crore, 339 projects, costing Rs 7,947 crore, are under implementation, and 10 projects, costing Rs 154 crore, are under tender evaluation.

Tenders have been called for two projects at a cost of Rs 12.64 crore. The tender will be called for 11 projects at a cost of Rs 47.51 crore. Thirteen projects, costing Rs 109.23 crore, are in Detailed Project Report appraisal and 12 projects, costing Rs 52.29 crore, are in Detailed Project Report preparation.