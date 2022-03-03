STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Super-specialty camps to resume at Karaikal GH after two years

According to officials, the urologists and paediatric surgeons would be able to utilise the operation theatres in Karaikal GH.

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: In a relief for people needing special healthcare, super speciality camps are set to make a comeback at the Government General Hospital here following its suspension in April 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The camps are scheduled to take place on the first and third Fridays of every month.

"Four super-specialist doctors from Puducherry Government General Hospital will be facilitating the camps.  Two doctors will offer consultation in disciplines such as cardiology and neurology. Two doctors will offer surgical care in disciplines such as urology and paediatric surgery," said Dr S Madhan Babu, the regional medical officer in Karaikal.

According to officials, the urologists and paediatric surgeons would be able to utilise the operation theatres in Karaikal GH. Cardiologists and neurologists, however, would only be able to diagnose and advise patients owing to a reported lack of facilities.

As Karaikal GH lacks super-specialists like cardiologists, gastroenterologists, and oncologists, the district administration used to arrange for them after discussing with JIPMER. They then make public announcements on the medical camps and conducted them accordingly at Karaikal GH on a rotational basis. JIPMER, however, suspended its super speciality camps citing the first wave of Covid-19. The move to resume the camps, albeit by Puducherry GH doctors this time, has come as a relief.

Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma said, "The public is requested to make complete utilisation of the super speciality camps."

