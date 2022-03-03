TN Board exams for classes 10, 11, 12 in May

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Board examinations for classes 10 to 12 will begin from the first week of May, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday. While the Class 12 exams will commence on May 5 and conclude on May 28, Class 11 exams will be held between May 9 and May 31, and Class 10 exams between May 6 and May 30. In-person board exams are being conducted after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

The practical exams for all three classes will commence on April 25. “The results for Class 12 students will likely be announced by June 23, and Class 10 students will get their results on June 17. The results may either be announced a little earlier or even later,” the minister said. This year, nearly 9 lakh students will write the Class 10 exam, and over 8 lakh will appear for the Class 12 exam.

The final exam schedule for classes 6 to 9 was also announced on the day. In government-aided schools, the exams will be held from May 5 to May 13. The last working day of the academic year for students of classes 1 to 5 will be May 13.

Speaking about the question paper leak of Class 10 and 12 revision tests, the minister said, “We have taken serious note of the revision test question paper leak incident and departmental action has been initiated against the erring officials.”