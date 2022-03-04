30-year-old MBA graduate may become Sirkazhi municipality’s youngest chairperson

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Sirkazhi municipality is likely to get its youngest municipal chairperson in MBA-holder R Durga Parameshwari (33), as DMK on Thursday announced her as its candidate for the indirect election to the post on Friday.

Durga, who was elected councillor from Ward 24, is one among those who enabled the DMK to secure 11 of the municipality’s 24 wards. Its ally, the MDMK, won in one. The rest were distributed among the AIADMK, which won three, the PMK in two, the DMDK in one, and independent candidates, who won in six wards.

Durga’s husband MRR Rajasekaran (38) is the DMK's youth wing organiser in Sirkazhi.

In Mayiladuthurai municipality, N Selvaraj (59), who won from Ward 21, is contesting his first election for the chairperson post. He has been nominated over Ward 9 councillor J Lingarajan, who is a former municipal chairperson. Selvaraj was the municipal vice-chairperson from 2011 to 2016. The three-time ward councillor is also the DMK's town secretary. The DMK and its allies won 25 of the 36 wards in the municipality.

R Marimuthu (58), the councillor of Ward 30, is the DMK’s chairperson candidate in Nagapattinam municipality. He already has served as the civic body’s deputy chairperson from 2006 to 2011. The three-time ward councillor is also the DMK's traders' wing organiser in Nagapattinam. The DMK and its allies secured 28 of the 36 wards in the February 19 polls.

As for Vedaranyam municipality, 'Ma Mee' Pugazhenthi (53), who won as councillor of Ward 16, has been named the DMK’s chairperson candidate. His late father Ma Meenakshi Sundaram was three-time MLA and former municipal chairman from 2006 to 2011. Pugazhenthi also has been the party’s Vedaranyam town secretary for over 20 years and is the president of the Vedaranyam Small Scale Salt Producers Federation. The DMK and its allies secured a thumping win in the municipality election, securing 19 of the total 21 wards.