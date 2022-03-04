STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

30-year-old MBA graduate may become Sirkazhi municipality’s youngest chairperson

Durga, who was elected councillor from Ward 24, is one among those who enabled the DMK to secure 11 of the municipality’s 24 wards.

Published: 04th March 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

R Durga Parameshwari (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Sirkazhi municipality is likely to get its youngest municipal chairperson in MBA-holder R Durga Parameshwari (33), as DMK on Thursday announced her as its candidate for the indirect election to the post on Friday.

Durga, who was elected councillor from Ward 24, is one among those who enabled the DMK to secure 11 of the municipality’s 24 wards. Its ally, the MDMK, won in one. The rest were distributed among the AIADMK, which won three, the PMK in two, the DMDK in one, and independent candidates, who won in six wards.

Durga’s husband MRR Rajasekaran (38) is the DMK's youth wing organiser in Sirkazhi.

In Mayiladuthurai municipality, N Selvaraj (59), who won from Ward 21, is contesting his first election for the chairperson post. He has been nominated over Ward 9 councillor J Lingarajan, who is a former municipal chairperson.  Selvaraj was the municipal vice-chairperson from 2011 to 2016. The three-time ward councillor is also the DMK's town secretary. The DMK and its allies won 25 of the 36 wards in the municipality.

R Marimuthu (58), the councillor of Ward 30, is the DMK’s chairperson candidate in Nagapattinam municipality. He already has served as the civic body’s deputy chairperson from 2006 to 2011. The three-time ward councillor is also the DMK's traders' wing organiser in Nagapattinam. The DMK and its allies secured 28 of the 36 wards in the February 19 polls.

As for Vedaranyam municipality, 'Ma Mee' Pugazhenthi (53), who won as councillor of Ward 16, has been named the DMK’s chairperson candidate. His late father Ma Meenakshi Sundaram was three-time MLA and former municipal chairman from 2006 to 2011. Pugazhenthi also has been the party’s Vedaranyam town secretary for over 20 years and is the president of the Vedaranyam Small Scale Salt Producers Federation. The DMK and its allies secured a thumping win in the municipality election, securing 19 of the total 21 wards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Durga Parameshwari DMK MDMK PMK N Selvaraj R Marimuthu
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp