DMK names 27-year-old new face Dhivya as Tiruchy Deputy Mayor

Several senior and “influential” councilors in the city tried hard to get the post, but the party high-command chose Dhivya as the candidate, said sources.

Published: 04th March 2022 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

G Dhivya Dhanakodi (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: DMK leadership has announced a new face, G Dhivya Dhanakodi, as the party’s Deputy Mayor candidate.
Aged 27, Dhivya is the councillor from ward 33 and has won for the first time.  Her husband Dhanakodi is the ward-level DMK functionary.

According to sources, several senior and “influential” councillors in the city tried hard to get the post, but the party high-command chose Dhivya as the candidate.

While prospective Mayor Mu Anbalagan is a staunch supporter of Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Dhivya is the supporter of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

DMK named Kavitha Ganesan (43) as the first Mayor of Karur, which was upgraded into a Corporation recently. Dharani Saravanan (54) has been named Deputy Mayor. Out of 48 wards in Karur Corporation, the DMK won in 42. Kavitha Ganesan won from ward 4 and Dharani Saravanan from ward 46.

Kavitha Ganesan earlier served as the chairperson of Inam Karur municipality from 2006 to 2011. Her husband Ganesan is the secretary of DMK's Karur Urban (North) Unit. Kavitha studied M.Sc. B.Ed. (Chemistry). Dharani Saravanan, a businessman, is the DMK's Karur urban(West) unit in charge. He has been a supporter of Minister V Senthil Balaji.

In Thanjavur Corporation, Shan Ramanathan (45), the DMK youth wing district organiser has been named as the Mayor. The DMK-led alliance won 40 out of 51 wards in the Thanjavur Corporation.

Shan Ramanathan, a B.Sc. graduate, has been an active member of the party since 1996. A businessman by profession, he was elected to Thanjavur municipal corporation council in 2006 and 2011. This time he got elected from ward number 45. He has declared assets worth `2.03 crore in his affidavit.

Anjugam Boopathy (35), who got elected from ward number 51, has been named as the DMK candidate for Deputy Mayor post. A gynaecologist by profession, she has been the district organiser of the DMK doctors wing. Anjugam Boopathy's father Boopathy was a DMK vice-chairman of Thanjavur municipality.

