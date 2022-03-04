Elephant succumbs to injuries at ATR camp in Coimbatore district

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : A six-year-old cow elephant that was being treated at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) succumbed to injuries in her right leg on Thursday. Deputy director of ATR MG Ganesan said, "The infection was severe as it was a deep wound. We tried our best to save her, but they went in vain.”

The elephant was rescued in Ulanthy last week and was treated in a special kraal with wooden flooring at Kozhikamuthi.

Meanwhile, carcass of a 10-year-old female elephant was found inside a deep forest area near Kurangumudi in Valparai on Thursday. An official said the elephant might have died in a fight with a tusker.