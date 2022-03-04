STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC compares teachers’ transfers to IPL auction

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court wondered whether the transfer and posting of government school teachers were being auctioned off like players of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Published: 04th March 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File photo)

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court wondered whether the transfer and posting of government school teachers were being auctioned off like players of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Hearing allegations raised by advocates that there was corruption in transfer and posting of teachers in government schools, the court asked, “What kind of knowledge will such teachers impart to the students. What morals and discipline will they teach.”

Justice SM Subramaniam, on Wednesday, noted that advocates had claimed that the transfer and posting of teachers were mired in corruption and the teachers were paying `10 lakh and above to get transferred to the place of their choice. 

“If the transfer and posting were auctioned like IPL cricket players, then the government should make its stand clear before this court in the interest of justice and educational system,” the judge said.  The judge noted the situation was worrying and if it continues, it will lead to disastrous consequences.

“Probably, the head of the department and the principal secretary are not concentrating on southern districts, where such practices are common as per the learned counsels,” the judge said. The court later suo motu added the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption as a party in the case and adjourned it to March 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp