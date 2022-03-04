Madras HC compares teachers’ transfers to IPL auction

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court wondered whether the transfer and posting of government school teachers were being auctioned off like players of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hearing allegations raised by advocates that there was corruption in transfer and posting of teachers in government schools, the court asked, “What kind of knowledge will such teachers impart to the students. What morals and discipline will they teach.”

Justice SM Subramaniam, on Wednesday, noted that advocates had claimed that the transfer and posting of teachers were mired in corruption and the teachers were paying `10 lakh and above to get transferred to the place of their choice.

“If the transfer and posting were auctioned like IPL cricket players, then the government should make its stand clear before this court in the interest of justice and educational system,” the judge said. The judge noted the situation was worrying and if it continues, it will lead to disastrous consequences.

“Probably, the head of the department and the principal secretary are not concentrating on southern districts, where such practices are common as per the learned counsels,” the judge said. The court later suo motu added the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption as a party in the case and adjourned it to March 4.