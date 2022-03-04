STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

May have to rewrite Constitution to give quota based on schools: Madras HC CJ

Referring to the quota as preference and not reservation, the CJ asked how the criteria of the government can be imported for preference, it is not reservation but preference.

Published: 04th March 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC CJ Munishwar Nath Bhandari

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, on Thursday, observed that the Constitution may have to be rewritten if reservation for medical admission was given on the basis of the institution of study.

He made the observations during arguments on a batch of petitions challenging the provision of 7.5% quota for government school students in undergraduate courses in medicine and also petitions seeking extension of the benefit to students of government-aided schools.

Referring to the quota as preference and not a reservation, the CJ asked how the criteria of the government can be imported for preference, it is not reservation but preference. He went on to say the Constitution may have to be rewritten to provide reservation based on the institution of study.

However, senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing TN government, clarified that the quota was not a preference but a horizontal reservation provided by taking into account the students’ economic backwardness. He said the reservation was introduced due to the structural instability and the economic conditions of the students.

Appearing for the petitioners challenging the quota, senior counsel Sriram Panchu said the provision of 7.5% separate quota appears to cut across the horizontal.  By virtue of this, the 31% open category (61% goes to reservation) has now been further reduced by 7.5%. More meritorious students are not able to get admission and the open category gets reduced to 23.5%, he stated. The bench posted the matter to March 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp